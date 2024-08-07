Minnesota court upholds Walz-backed law restoring felons' right to vote

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a law, signed last year by Governor Tim Walz who is now the Democratic vice presidential candidate, that restores the right to vote for felons who have completed their prison terms.

The court's unanimous ruling did not address the merits of the law, instead finding that the group that had challenged the law, the Minnesota Voters Alliance, did not have the legal standing to do so.

The alliance - a conservative group that argued the law violated the state constitution - and its legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walz, a two-term governor, was named the running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday. The two were traveling to Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday during their first campaign swing as a White House ticket.

The law in question allows felons to vote once they've been released from prison, even if they remain on parole or probation. Incarcerated felons are not permitted to cast ballots in Minnesota.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign criticized Walz on Tuesday for supporting the law, even though Trump himself was convicted of 34 felonies in New York this year for falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump lives and votes in Florida, which defers to the jurisdiction where a conviction occurred when determining whether a felon can vote. Under New York law, similar to Minnesota, convicted felons such as Trump are permitted to vote unless they are incarcerated at the time of the election.

Trump has maintained his innocence and claimed without evidence that the New York case is part of a Democratic conspiracy against him.

