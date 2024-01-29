Minnesota star Mara Braun sidelined indefinitely with foot injury that needs surgery

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, right, tries to steal the ball from Minnesota guard Mara Braun (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury that requires surgery for the team's leading scorer and preseason All-Big Ten selection.

Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the news Monday, the day after Braun was hurt in a 73-68 loss at Illinois. The sophomore standout is averaging 17.8 points per game, fourth-best in the conference. She's also sixth in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and ninth in 3-point shooting (37%).

“The development of Mara’s game on both ends of the court this season has been such a joy to watch, and while we know that this setback is incredibly frustrating, we also know that she will continue to be a great teammate and leader in our program," Plitzuweit said.

The Gophers (14-6, 4-5) host Penn State on Wednesday.

