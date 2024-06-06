Minnesota Vikings host first-time all-girls flag football camp in Des Moines
Dustin Poirier will be healing from multiple broken bones after his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in New Jersey.
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Once tickets in Edmonton officially went on sale Wednesday for fans to watch the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, they sold out within minutes.
Caitlin Clark is at the center of controversies over flagrant fouls and offensive commentary, but she’s not the problem, writes Amy Bass. Men like Pat McAfee are, she argues.
In the world before LIV Golf, he would have just finished his sophomore season at Tennessee.
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
Three have been named to Furyk's contingent, although he can still name two more assistants prior to the event.
A B.C. soccer fan wants to certify a class-action lawsuit against the Vancouver Whitecaps and Major League Soccer (MLS) on behalf of customers who claim they paid through the nose for tickets to a game featuring Lionel Messi, only to see the superstar player turn out to be a last-minute no-show.In a notice of civil claim filed Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, Ho Chun claims he paid $404 for a pair of tickets to a May 25 Whitecaps and Inter Miami CF match which he was led to believe would be headli
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers rewarded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey with a contract extension after he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in his first full season with the team.
Pat McAfee's misogynistic remarks about WNBA star Caitlin Clark crossed a huge line. The question now becomes: What will ESPN do about it?
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski says he has no plans to play any more in the NHL after 1,533 games over 18 seasons, and never getting to raise the Stanley Cup.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach on Craig Berube's staff.
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.
CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 88-75 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Sky, who lost rookie Angel Reese to an ejection in the fourth quarter.
A day after Charles Barkley complained (again) about being left in the dark about TNT's negotiations with the NBA, the Wall Street Journal reports the league is close to moving on from the network.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins parted ways with one of their unsuccessful and costly free agent signings when they designated Avisaíl García for assignment on Tuesday owing a little more than $24.6 million for the remainder of the outfielder's contract.
The NBA star shared a photo of himself posing alongside Justin and his other children with ex Larsa Pippen: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston and Sophia
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the the French Open with an injured knee on Tuesday, an abrupt end to his title defense and to his current stay at No. 1 in the rankings.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
EDMONTON — Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup in his second NHL season while with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, he’s still looking for ring No. 2.