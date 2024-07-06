Minnie Driver “Couldn’t Live In A Republican State If Donald Trump Wins”

Minnie Driver says that, were Donald Trump to return to the White House, she would find it impossible to live in an American Republican state..

The UK actress has been based in LA for 27 years but recently relocated to the UK. She told The Times of London that, were Trump to be reelected, she wouldn’t be able to live in certain parts of the US: “If I lived in a red [Republican] state, no, I couldn’t. But living in California, you are somewhat insulated. But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back and help?”

Driver didn’t hold back on her views on the former president, following his recent conviction, and also those supporting him:

“Of course he deserves to be in prison — of course he does. But just looking at how much money he raised in that two days, $53 million in a 48-hour period, and the idea that because the founding fathers — if there had been some mothers involved perhaps it would be different — left no room in the constitution for the idea that the American people could be so stupid as to vote for a felon, there is nothing reflected in the judiciary about what would happen if he wins. It’s a pickle when you’ve got the Secret Service already scoping out prisons, going, ‘What would this look like?’”

She referred to “the revelation of the 70 million people who really quite like a bit of a racist attitude and non-existent immigration policies and dismantling the environmental agencies. And they were always there; they weren’t created by him. He’s just a symptom, and now they’ve got a mascot.”

Asked if the UK is in a better state politically, she joked, “At least the memes are funnier.”

Driver appears as Elizabeth I in The Serpent Queen. Season Two will appear on Prime Video channel MGM+ from July 12.

Read the full interview with Minnie Driver in The Times.

