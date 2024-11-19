Minnie Driver Thanks Partner Addison O'Dea for Taking Care of Her During 'Horrible Flu' on Their 6-Year Anniversary

"All day long he’s been sticking thermometers in my ear and setting timers for medication," Driver wrote in part, in her Instagram tribute to O'Dea

driverminnie/Instagram Minnie Driver and Addison O'Dea

Minnie Driver has the best nurse in partner Addison O'Dea!

The actress, 54, marked her six-year anniversary with her beau in a tribute post on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 17, revealing that he'd been helping her through a "horrible flu."

"All day long he’s been sticking thermometers in my ear and setting timers for medication and sticking his head round the door and writing me cards and making me food I can’t eat. ♥️," Driver wrote in her caption, presented alongside two photos of the couple.

She also added the hashtags, "#love" and "#happyanniversary," tagging O'Dea at the end.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Minnie Driver and Addison O'Dea in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019

Related: Minnie Driver Shares Throwback of First Date with Addison O’Dea: ‘You Made Me Laugh So Much I Split a Seam’

O'Dea, 45, dedicated his own Instagram tribute to the Good Will Hunting actress, posting a heartfelt caption alongside a carousel of photos featuring the couple.

"When I met @driverminnie, I don’t think I had worn shoes in years. Now, I sometimes, ok rarely, look like this!" he joked, referring to a snapshot of the pair dressed to the nines together one year at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The writer and filmmaker continued of Driver, "She’s a sorceress. It’s not just a facade though, I am really this much more grown up (the @turnbull_asser helps convey the maturity though). We go on adventures together, we share a brilliant rascal, have a demented dog, and I still wear flip flops to most everything."

"Because this is, as I have discovered, true love: I don’t ever want her to be ‘more like me’ and she does not expect me to be ‘more like her’ — all we expect is for each other to be themselves and show love, grace, respect, and patience," O'Dea added.

He concluded, "Happy anniversary Minnie, I love you just the way you are."



The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Dave Benett/Getty Addison O'Dea and Minnie Driver in London on May 23, 2024

Related: Minnie Driver Confirms Romance with Addison O'Dea at Emmys Afterparty

Having met at a breakfast party years earlier, Driver and O’Dea became friends when he helped her deliver necessities during wildfires in Malibu, California, in 2018. And the two shared an “epic connection" right away, Driver told PEOPLE in July.

“I could see what an amazing person he was from the minute I met him," the Academy Award nominee said.

Driver and O’Dea marked their “first formal date” with an appearance at the 2019 Chanel pre-Oscars award dinner, which the actress shared on Instagram in November 2023 in honor of their five-year anniversary.

Driver — who has been romantically linked to Harrison Ford and Matt Damon — said her relationship with O’Dea continues to be singular and special, in part because of his remarkable qualities.

“He doesn't have an ulterior motive," she said in July. "There is no double speak in the way in which he speaks — it is what he thinks. I trust him with all of my heart."