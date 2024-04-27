Minor collision leads to impaired charge

A 36-year-old Kenora man was charged with impaired driving earlier this week after a "sports car" investigators say was being driven by the accused collided with another vehicle on Thunder Bay's outskirts. Provincial police said officers encountered the accused man Monday afternoon at the scene of a "minor collision" at the intersection of Highway 61 and Princess Street. No injuries were reported. In addition to the impaired-driving offence, Michael Olsen was charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, a provincial news release said. Olsen is to appear in Thunder Bay court on July 12, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal