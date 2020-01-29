If this minor hockey team wins a contest they'll donate $100K to horse therapy program

A Torbay minor hockey team has a shot at $100,000 — and if they win, the money's going to a St. John's horse therapy program.

The Northeast Eagles Peewee C All Stars have made it into the top 10 of a contest, the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, which awards the winners $100,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

The Eagles have picked the Rainbow Riders, a non-profit club that uses horseback riding as therapy to help children with disabilities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

To enter the contest, the hockey team raised a few thousand dollars for Rainbow Riders, said coach David Steele. Then word got out, and the effort exploded into matching donations from corporations around the province resulting in the total donation coming in at just over $21,000.

"One small, good deed grew and grew, and became something really substantial. It was a great, great experience," he said.

The donation helped the Rainbow Riders afford a new and needed utility vehicle for its land while also helping to pay for a week of free riding for the kids.

The 10 finalists in the Good Deeds Cup have one-minute videos posted on YouTube. The three with the most views by Feb. 9 will move on to the next phase, where a panel of judges will ultimately crown a champion.

A $100,000 donation would help the Rainbow Riders expand to help even more kids, said executive director Kelly Sandoval.

"It would quite amazing and it would allow for us to do a lot more with what we have here," said Sandoval.

"The horses obviously require a lot, and also it will allow for expand and be able to reach more kids."

