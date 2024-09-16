Minot Candles created by South Shore mom
A South Shore mother decided to create a safe, non-toxic alternative that she says delivers nostalgia and calm without compromise.
A South Shore mother decided to create a safe, non-toxic alternative that she says delivers nostalgia and calm without compromise.
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. The 58-year-old allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after n
The longtime Trump critic said the former president's inner circle has "lost control."
Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles in marking Prince Harry's 40th birthday with an unexpected message. Discover more here...
"I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b
The actress spoke about her career, style, relationships at more during a solo panel at 90s Con Florida in Daytona Beach on Saturday, Sept. 14
When J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before his rookie year even had a chance to get started, it was reasonable to assume that the Vikings were going to take a major step back in 2024. Well, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson apparently had other plans.…
MONTREAL — Julia Dougall-Picard swings into action when customers settle in for lunch at Frite Alors in Montreal's downtown Quartier Latin neighbourhood.
The two biggest countries in North America -- US and Canada -- are similar in many ways. But how do they compare when looking at the average salary? Read Next: The Average Retirement Age in 2024:...
The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.
An apparent assassin got within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”
While former President Trump played at his Florida golf course, a gunman opened fire
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, rocked a striking Etro dress and a 90s-inspired blunt bob for her latest outing with Prince Albert of Monaco - see photos
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Nasdaq over a routine trading halt in shares of his social media company and even threatened to move the listing to the New York Stock Exchange.
The findings involve ratings of vice presidents since 1933.