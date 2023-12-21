Minto's tax increase finalized at 1.74 per cent

MINTO – Residents can breathe a sigh of relief after finalizing the township's 2024 tax increase at under two per cent.

A 1.74 tax levy increase was finalized during a council meeting Tuesday night.

This will represent an additional $9.33 per $100,000 of assessment.

"We work hard to do the things we need to do and it's still tough to keep our head above board," said Mayor Dave Turton, advocating for more provincial funding during the meeting. "But in this particular budget, there's not a lot in it, there's no fluff."

According to the report, the recommended tax-supported operating budget is $6,389,700 while the capital budget has come in at $3,702,400.

Minto welcomed a 4.88 per cent increase in 2023.

"As you know, our capital budget was much higher to try and address some of the infrastructure deficient (and) the grants are not too plentiful in this environment," said treasurer Gordon Duff, during the meeting. "(This budget is) basically us spending within our means."

This doesn't include the county portion of any tax increase.

Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.

