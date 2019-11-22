The Players’ Tribune, founded by Derek Jeter, has been acquired by Minute Media, which owns Mental Floss and other big sites.

The former New York Yankee announced the “new partnership” in a personal column on TPT on Thursday.

Jeter began his column by referencing the community of athletes who shared their voices in personal articles on the site since it was launched in 2014.

Also Read: Gannett and GateHouse Media Merger Approved, Paving Way for Up to $300 Million in Cuts

“And it’s with this global athlete community in mind that, over the past year, we’ve been looking for the right partner to help us expand internationally. Our vision has always been to give athletes the tools they need to tell their story in their own words, and bring fans closer to the games they love,” he said. “After a lot of thought and discussion, we’ve found the right partner to allow us to do that in more countries around the world.”

Also Read: Derek Jeter Launches Sports Website With Legendary Entertainment

In a tweet, Minute Media also heralded the news, writing, “We are excited to announce @PlayersTribune as the newest addition to our brand portfolio! This strategic acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both Minute Media and The Players’ Tribune!”

When he retired from baseball in 2014, Jeter launched the TPT which, at the time, TheWrap reported was “a new platform for sports stars to connect with fans directly, instead of talking through sports journalists or social media.”

Founded in 2011, Minute Media has grown to three different platforms and along with acquiring media assets including as Mental Floss, The Big Lead and now TPT.

Read original story Minute Media Acquires Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune At TheWrap