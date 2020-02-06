Miracle Diamond baseball park seeks players, volunteers for inaugural season

There's a new league in town created to give children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play baseball, and not only is the group looking for players — it's also looking for volunteers to buddy up with them.

Registration is now open for The Miracle League of Riverside Baseball's inaugural season. The accessible baseball field located at Farrow Riverside Miracle Park is gearing up for its inaugural season and needs people to help.

"The main volunteer that we need is a buddy," said John Topolie, committee league director. "A buddy is going to team up with our players to help them play the game of baseball."

Some players may have trouble running the bases, catching a ball or might need protection said Topolie, so the able-bodied 'buddy' will help enable the player to do that.

"Also it's the social interaction afforded to the player," he said. "It's a highlight for many of these children and adults. They wait the entire week to play and mix it up on the diamond."

The Town of Amherstburg has had a miracle field since 2011. Windsor city council gave approval for the Riverside park in September 2017.

On Monday, council affirmed its support for getting the last piece of the funding puzzle in place for the new miracle diamond.

It will jointly apply for a grant from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, with the Riverside Minor Baseball Association. The city will contribute $150,000, in hopes of unlocking $350,000 in funding from the charitable group.

The Miracle Diamond will officially open at the end May and will celebrate its launch with a parade on May 30. You can register for the team as a player or as a volunteer on the league's website.