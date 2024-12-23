'Miracle' No One Injured as Crane Collapses in Corsica

Storyful

A firefighter at the scene told local media it was a “near miracle” no one was injured when a crane collapsed onto a residential building in a city in Corsica, France, on the evening of December 22.

Local man Gerard Poletti took to social media to share stills of the scene, reporting that the crane hit around three meters from the roof of his terrace in Bastia.

Le Petit Rapporteur Bastia posted this video.

The collapse came on a stormy night, with wind gusts up to 130 km/h (80 mph) reported. Credit: Le Petit Rapporteur Bastia via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction

    Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…

  • Snow threatens Monday commute across southern Ontario

    All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday

  • A Mysterious Lifeform Has Emerged From the Bottom of a Lake That Should Be Entirely Frozen

    Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.

  • A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Fly Through the Sun

    Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su

  • Second mudslide victim's body found as more high winds strike B.C. coast

    High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.

  • Parade of storms set to hit B.C.'s coast this week

    As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens

  • Trump wants to scrap Biden’s ban on a chunk of natural gas exports. It won’t help America’s top buyer much

    Donald Trump is set to overturn a ban on some US exports of liquefied natural gas in a move that may worsen the climate crisis. As for the biggest buyer of American LNG, Europe, it will have to wait till after the end of the decade to see the benefit.

  • Ontario will get an Alberta Clipper before Christmas

    A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Hulking storms surround Canada on the winter solstice

    Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter

  • Intensifying winter storm, heavy snow continues to impact Atlantic Canada

    A significant pre-Christmas storm is impacting weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces

  • Storm guarantees a white Christmas for those hit in Atlantic Canada

    Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.

  • How much do EVs cost to charge at home? All your electric car charging questions answered

    Everything you need to know about charging an electric car at home in 2025

  • Drone reveals devastation in Mayotte after cyclone wreaks havoc

    STORY: :: Drone footage reveals destruction in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hits the island:: December 20, 2024:: Mamoudzou, MayotteOfficials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told French President Emmanuel Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately verify that.Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.Three out of four people in Mayotte live below the national poverty line. While it exports vanilla, coffee and cinnamon, it remains heavily dependent on support from metropolitan France and attracts relatively few tourists.

  • Volunteers battle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast

    STORY: ::Near Anapa, Russia::Volunteers struggle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast after a storm damaged two tankers "It was only when we arrived here that we understood how serious the scale of damage is. We are now removing the top layer, but there are a lot of small oil flecks. How to remove those later is unclear, I don't imagine it is possible yet."::December 21, 2024The disaster will have a long-term consequences to the nature of the region as the oil penetrates the top soil layers, volunteers told Reuters.The Kerch Strait separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and is a route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. The two ships were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, of which 40% is estimated to have leaked into the sea. President Vladimir Putin has called the incident an ecological disaster.The area provides an important habitat for seabirds and dolphins. Among the worst hit locations is Anapa, a popular tourist resort that is known for its golden, sandy beaches.

  • Windy, stormy weather to hit British Columbia coast over Christmas holidays

    The Christmas season will see some stormy weather visit British Columbia's coastline.

  • A race is on to clean up shorelines off Crimea after tons of oil spills from damaged Russian ships

    Cleanup continued in the Kerch Strait near Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday, a week after at least 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil spilled out of two storm-stricken Russian tankers. More than 7,500 people, many of them volunteers, raced to rescue wildlife and clean up shorelines blighted by mazut, a heavy, low-quality oil product, according to Russian news reports. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said oil continued to wash up along Crimea's coastline, despite announcing the night before that a cleanup operation had been successfully completed off the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

  • East Coast braces for significant storm with up to 30 cm of snow

    A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces

  • Not everyone is a ‘snowbird’: How birds overwinter in Canada

    Birds don't have heated housing like we do, but they have their own ways of surviving Canada's winters

  • Cyclone Chido kills 94 people in Mozambique

    The storm also devastated Mayotte, where one week on, many residents still lack basic necessities.

  • Missouri deer hunter charged after shooting cougar from tree stand

    A Missouri deer hunter who shot and killed a mountain lion as it passed beneath his tree stand last month has been charged with a misdemeanor. According to KY3 News, Joseph Licklider of Desloge, Mo., informed the Iron County Sheriff?