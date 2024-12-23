'Miracle' No One Injured as Crane Collapses in Corsica

A firefighter at the scene told local media it was a “near miracle” no one was injured when a crane collapsed onto a residential building in a city in Corsica, France, on the evening of December 22.

Local man Gerard Poletti took to social media to share stills of the scene, reporting that the crane hit around three meters from the roof of his terrace in Bastia.

Le Petit Rapporteur Bastia posted this video.

The collapse came on a stormy night, with wind gusts up to 130 km/h (80 mph) reported. Credit: Le Petit Rapporteur Bastia via Storyful