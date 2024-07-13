Miraculous escape for marine expert when drone crashes into boat at Henley Regatta

A marine expert cheated death when a drone crashed into his boat at high speed during Henley Royal Regatta.

Robert Glen is now suing for the cost of repairing damage to his craft after the miraculous escape.

Mr Glen and five others were on board the 50ft-long Celtic Queen when the drone, weighing 62lb, plummeted into the boat on the River Thames in 2022.

He claims that “the drone lost power and fell rapidly while spinning uncontrollably”, adding: “Had the drone collided with a person, the resulting injuries would likely have been fatal. The drone shattered on impact with the vessel.”

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch report said that “fatal injuries would have occurred if the 28kg aircraft falling at 30 metres per second had struck a person on the boat”.

Alta X drone like the one that crashed - ANNA WITHRINGTON/AAIB

Fortunately Mr Glen, 85, and his passengers were unhurt, but the Celtic Queen needed more than £83,000 repairs, according to a claim lodged with the High Court.

Mr Glen, who runs the marine company EP Barrus and has just won a lifetime achievement award from the European Commercial Marine Awards, says he was not able to use his boat while carrying out the extensive repairs it required.

The Oxford-based businessman is claiming damages of more than £100,000 from SP Films Ltd, of Royal Way, Loughborough, who were operating the drone to film during the regatta.

Mr Glen, who has been married to former High Sheriff of Oxford Penelope Glen for 55 years, accuses the company of negligence and says it was flying the drone in the wrong place when the batteries failed and it fell uncontrollably before striking the boat,

Bird's-eye view of the regatta race course - ANNA WITHRINGTON/AAIB

According to Mr Glen’s legal team, SP Films was providing footage of the regatta from its Alta X drone, operated by a pilot from a pontoon on the river, and filming boats taking part in the regatta in a controlled area segregated by booms from the rest of the river reserved for privately owned and commercial vessels.

The drone took off on its 21st flight of the day on June 29 2022, allegedly its sixth consecutive flight without a battery change. Its pilot, then 53, says he cannot remember if he checked the battery levels immediately before the flight, the High Court will hear.

As he flew the machine over competing boats, its low battery warning was activated, and he started to fly the drone back to land when it suddenly lost power and fell quickly, spinning uncontrollably, and collided with the cabin roof before shattering and falling into the river. It has not been recovered.

Damage to the cabin and gunwale - ANNA WITHRINGTON/AAIB

Mr Glen says his vessel was bespoke, and suffered deformation and severe damage to its cabin roof, handrail, outer wall, and decking, with debris embedded into the gunwale. The boat’s entire Tek-Dek (synthetic teak decking) had to be removed and replaced and he claims he was entitled to have his vessel restored to her original condition.

He accuses the company of failing to replace the drone’s batteries after every third flight, failing to check the drone’s battery level before its last flight, failing to monitor its battery level and failing to comply with guidance to operate the drone 50m away from vessels and boats at all times.

Loss adjusters for the film company’s insurers have admitted liability.

Mr Glen runs Barrus, a dynamic marine engineering company, and has worked closely with the British Military since 1960. His career spanned 65 years, and he provided marine support for the first expedition to trace the source of the Blue Nile in 1968, and was responsible for engineering the first propeller-driven boat to reach speeds of more than 100mph in 1970 on Lake Windermere.

Steve Peters, 55, who runs SP Films, claimed he was not aware of the writ being lodged against his firm.

He told The Telegraph: “This was two years ago, but this is the first I’ve heard of any action against us. We’re only a small company.”