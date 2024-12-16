The miraculous ingredient in red wine that could help prevent bowel cancer

Polyphenols are natural compounds found in many plants and in high concentrations in red wine and red grapes - Getty

It’s the chemical compound found in the skin of red grapes that seems to make red wine so much better for you than white, rosé, beer or spirits – and that gives blueberries, peanuts and dark chocolate some of their ability to stave off Type 2 diabetes, protect against cancer and slow ageing.

No wonder then that longevity experts have been hailing the benefits of resveratrol for the last two decades. Prof David Sinclair of Harvard Medical school, resveratrol’s biggest advocate, has described it as being “as close to a miraculous molecule as you can find”.

Now resveratrol supplements are to be deployed in a major NHS trial to see whether they can keep bowel cancer at bay. Prof Karen Brown, the lead investigator and a researcher at the University of Leicester, believes that the chemical could prevent the growth of bowel polyps, which are small growths in the colon that can become cancerous.

Resveratrol supplements are already available online and at high-street retailers. So should you be taking one with your cornflakes every morning?

What we know about resveratrol and bowel cancer

As a cancer research specialist, Prof Brown “has always been interested in the effects of resveratrol, because of the trends we see in the population among people who eat a diet rich in polyphenols,” she says.

Polyphenols are natural compounds found in many plants and in high concentrations in red wine and red grapes. Resveratrol is one polyphenol, which seems to offer “increased protection against some types of cancer”.

Resveratrol “looks like a promising compound that could be behind some of the protective effects of red grapes and berries,” she explains. “We always look to investigate the potential of natural substances because we know a lot about their safety, which is very important when we want to give therapies to healthy people to reduce their cancer risk.”

When Dr James Smoliga from Tufts University in the United States began working on resveratrol trials at a similar time, in the early 2000s, “the early work on it was pretty convincing,” he says. “Trials in overweight mice showed that resveratrol could potentially reduce the rate of cancer onset and lengthen lifespans.”

Now, the potential for resveratrol to prevent bowel cancer in people at risk of the disease is known to be extremely high, says Prof Brown. Her painstaking research over the course of two decades has shown “that resveratrol can stay in the bowel, meaning that it can target tissue in the colon and prevent it from turning into cancer,” she explains.

“In petri dish studies in our lab, we also found that resveratrol could cause autophagy in cancerous tissue, which essentially means that the cancer can be stopped from proliferating.”

However there are many different sub-types of bowel cancer, Prof Brown says, and some may not respond to resveratrol at all. Others might respond well to a high dose of a gram of resveratrol, and still more might respond better to a much smaller 5 milligram dose.

What else could resveratrol do?

Prof Brown’s work on bowel cancer aside, “most of the research into resveratrol has looked at diabetes and metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease,” she says. The chemical has been shown in some large-scale research to reduce total cholesterol, prevent cognitive decline and even counteract insulin resistance, staving off diabetes and helping people to lose weight.

“There have also been some promising findings about resveratrol preventing the early biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease, and recently there have been some good studies about resveratrol improving cognitive function and preventing osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.”

As for its abilities to slow ageing, “a lot of consternation was caused by some papers a few years ago that showed how resveratrol could lengthen the lifespan of worms in a lab setting,” Prof Brown explains.

“That’s a big leap to anti-ageing in humans, but we can say with relative certainty that resveratrol does seem to protect against some of the effects of a diet high in saturated fat, which is a common cause of early mortality.”

Is it all too good to be true? While there’s good reason to be optimistic about the wide range of benefits people could see from taking resveratrol regularly, “some of the research into resveratrol makes it looks like it could do anything, and that it’s a wonder drug, which would be too optimistic at this stage,” Dr Smoliga says.

“We’ve seen before with other natural compounds, like curcumin and green tea extract, that there may be a lot of hype or very encouraging findings in some animal studies, yet this doesn’t translate into the same results in humans.”

Can you get a big enough dose through your diet?

While it can’t hurt to up your intake of the beneficial polyphenols in grapes, berries, chocolate and peanuts, it would be almost impossible – or very unwise – to get a gram or even 5mg of resveratrol a day by eating alone.

“You could potentially consume 5mg of resveratrol a day if you had several large glasses of certain types of red wine after your evening meal,” Prof Brown says, “but we know that alcohol consumption is linked to cancer and the advice for people at risk of bowel cancer in particular is that they avoid it entirely if they can.”

With red wine being the food or drink with the highest concentration of resveratrol available to most people, “the only people who have been studied who consume 5mg or more every day are likely to be alcoholics,” Dr Smoliga says.

“Even if they were to see the benefits of consuming that much, you’d be comparing apples and oranges, not least because people who drink heavily are also much more likely to be smokers” and are therefore at an increased risk of bowel cancer.

The equivalent in red grapes meanwhile would mean eating seven and a half punnets every day, says Prof Brown. So getting a gram of resveratrol through your diet “is not achievable”.

Should you be taking resveratrol supplements?

Bowel cancer is a disease that’s on the rise, especially in those aged under 55, who are nearly 60 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with late stage bowel cancer than older adults. But this cancer “is one of the few cancers that truly can be prevented,” Dr Smoliga says, “by doing a colonoscopy and cutting out those polyps”.

You may well consider taking a resveratrol supplement, then, given the hope that they could stop polyps from developing or becoming cancerous, as well as the suggestion that they could help with a host of other health issues.

But those currently on the market can be very expensive, ranging from £30 for 60 capsules in some high street shops to £90 for 100g of resveratrol powder on some specialist online websites.

Some resveratrol capsules contain 1g of the compound, one of the measures that will be used in Prof Brown’s upcoming NHS trial.

“But our research actually suggests that the smaller 5mg dose may be much more effective in preventing bowel cancer,” she says. “We don’t know why that is, but the exact 5mg dose we’ve studied isn’t possible for someone to buy themselves in pure form.”

Ultimately, Prof Brown would not yet advise that all people should take a resveratrol supplement.

For one, “supplements you buy in a shop or online do not need to be to the drug standards that they use in testing, and without well-designed clinical studies, I’d have no way to tell you whether they’ll do much at all,” she explains. At the same time “taking a resveratrol supplement at a high dose could cause interaction with other medications you take, which can always be dangerous to your health”.

Like Prof Brown, Dr Smoliga doesn’t believe that there’s cause yet for everyone to take resveratrol in the same way that everyone in Britain is encouraged to take vitamin D supplements in the winter months.

“But I’ve recommended it to family members of mine, just like I’d recommend people to eat well and exercise,” he adds. “All the research suggests that resveratrol should be safe to take regularly if you’d like to.”

But if you have a diet full of polyphenols and a lifestyle that involves regular exercise, is it worth taking resveratrol? Not for Dr Smoliga: “ I’m not yet convinced enough about the benefits of resveratrol to take it everyday myself.”