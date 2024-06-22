Miramar shooting Saturday morning sends adult to hospital

A shooting in the area of Southwest 37th Street and 62nd Avenue in Miramar early Saturday has left one person injured, according to police.

The victim, an adult, was taken by Miramar Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, the Miramar Police Department stated.

Police also are on the lookout for a black Mercedes-Benz after the shooting, according to a Local 10 News report.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

