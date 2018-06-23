Miramichi's Laura Dickinson to represent Canada at world championship

Laura Dickinson of Miramichi will once again be representing Canada as one of its top runners, this time in Finland. Dickinson will race in the 3000m Steeplechase at the 2018 World U20 Championships in July.

The 18-year-old-runner will join 31 other Team Canada athletes at the championship starting on July 10.

Dickinson found out she had made the team on Wednesday.

"That was super exciting. I kind of had it in the back of my mind as a goal I was trying to reach this year," said Dickinson.

There's a selection period for the team. Dickinson had one of the top two times, but still wasn't sure if she was going to make the squad.

"It was kind of nerve racking the last month or so, because I was in the top two but it was a waiting game just to see if I was actually going to make it or not."

Essential experience

Gabriel Leblanc, executive director of Athletics New Brunswick, said events like this are crucial for young athletes .

"It's a very good stepping stone to get to run against the best in the world and gain experience," said Leblanc.

"You take a look at what it's done for a lot of the athletes. Genevieve Lalonde competed at the world juniors in 2010 in New Brunswick, and now as we know she's made the Olympic team."

While Dickinson has plenty of international experience, this will be her first world championship.

In February, Dickinson won silver at the Pan American Cross Country Cup in El Salvador, and helped Team Canada's junior women's team get a gold.

"I've always wanted to make a worlds team before… this is just going to be a whole other level of competition," said Dickinson.

This is Dickinson's only major race of the summer. Her goal is to make the finals for the steeplechase.

After that, she'll continue training and prepare for her second year competing at the NCAA level for Syracuse University.