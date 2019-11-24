The Miramichi 'Moose Man' and how he domesticated a moose named Tommy

Having a moose for a pet sounds like a Canadian stereotype — but maybe it's not too far fetched.

At the turn of the 20th century, a New Brunswick man named John Connell saved an abandoned young moose from freezing to death in the snow — or at least that's how the story goes.

"He decided he was going to not let the poor thing die in the woods so he decided to get it up out of the snow and get it back to his barn," said Greg Donovan, the president of the Miramichi Folklore Park and the Heritage Players.

"He put it with his horses and raised it and brought it back to [good] health. And basically took it in as his own."

Connell, who lived in the Bartibog area near Miramichi, named the moose Tommy and trained him like a horse.

"He taught it how to go into a harness so it could pull a sled or a sleigh," Donovan said.

"He was also able to put a saddle on it … and he could actually ride the moose around. He actually rode the moose into town."

Although the domestication of moose wasn't common, Connell wasn't the only person to see value in the tough animal.

Richard Brown, a member of the Kings County Historical Society, said he's heard the story of a man named Phillip Sellick, who was known for trapping moose and domesticating them outside of Moncton in the mid-1800s.

"He would bring them back and somehow he would get them tamed down and domesticated and he would use them for draft animals," Brown said, adding that the moose he captured were often two or three years old at the time.

"One person commented that [moose] were way better than a horse. They could wade [through] more snow and he was saying that moose could go 50 miles in a day without tiring and had all these great characteristics."

But one has to wonder, if they had all these great characteristics, why did domestication of moose fall out of practice?

"It's hard to say. I'm just guessing that it was a lot easier to train a horse than a moose and especially if you had to get a moose and catch it and bring it back home again and start from scratch," Brown said.

Although moose were used as draft animals, they were also good entertainment and sport.

As the story goes, Albert Vaillancourt from Chelmsford, Ont. toured eastern Canada and the United States showing off his team of racing moose.

