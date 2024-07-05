Miranda Cosgrove Is 'Pretty Sure' “iCarly” Will Get a Wrap-Up Movie After Abrupt Cancellation: 'I'm Excited'

To the dismay of longtime fans, Paramount+ canceled the revival series in October 2023 after the season 3 finale's shocking cliffhanger

Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ Miranda Cosgrove in 'iCarly'

Miranda Cosgrove is confident she'll be able to give Carly Shay a proper send-off.

When the iCarly revival was abruptly canceled at Paramount+ in October 2023, fans were outraged by the sudden nature of the decision and the answers they would never receive to the season 3 cliffhanger.

Cosgrove, who has starred as the titular character on and off since 2007, told Variety there was a big possibility she and the cast would be returning for a movie that promises to wrap up any unanswered questions.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+ Miranda Cosgrove in 'iCarly'

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen," she smiled. "So I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story.”

The final moments of the season 3 finale almost saw Cosgrove's titular Carly marrying longtime best friend-turned-boyfriend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). Even more shocking, Carly and big brother Spencer Shay's (Jerry Trainor) mother — who has never been shown and is rarely mentioned in both the OG series and its successor — appeared.

The revival series followed Carly Shay as she relaunched her popular comedy web show iCarly, which shot her to internet fame in the original series. The OG Nickelodeon series ran from 2007 to 2012 for six seasons.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+ (L) Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove in 'iCarly'

In May, Cosgrove opened up about her desire to return and acknowledged how important it was to fans to continue the storyline.

"I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure. But I'd love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Maybe, hopefully, someday, we'll still do it."

"I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So that's what I'm hoping for," she added. "I want to know who Carly's mother is as much as [fans do]. It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that."

Both versions of iCarly are available to stream on Paramount+.



