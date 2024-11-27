Mishal Husain to leave BBC after 26-year career when she steps down from Radio 4 Today programme in new year

Mishal Husain to leave BBC after 26-year career when she steps down from Radio 4 Today programme in new year

Mishal Husain, one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, will be leaving the BBC after 26 years, the broadcaster confirmed on Wednesday.

Husain said: “My time at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me, and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best.”

The news comes shortly after it was reported that the broadcaster would be stepping back from her duties on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, after 11 years. She will officially leave the corporation in the new year.

In a post shortly after the announcement, Husain confirmed that she would be moving to Bloomberg for the next step in her career.

“My news... heading to Bloomberg to host a multi-platform global interview show as part of the recently launched Weekend Edition,” she wrote on X (Twitter) on Wednesday (27 November). “Much to look forward to in this new chapter of career and life.”

Husain first joined the BBC in 1998, and is a host of The Today Debate. She fronted several 2024 general election debates this year and was previously a presenter on BBC World News.

The 51-year-old bestselling author, who was paid up to £345,000 last year by the BBC, is understood to have been talking to bosses for about 18 months about her resignation.

Husain has been with the corporation since 1998 (PA)

Husain previously hinted at her exit earlier this year when she told The Sunday Times in June that she was “thinking about what is beyond Today” and was “wondering what the next act of my career might look like”.

She began her career at the age of 18 as a city reporter in Islamabad and then gained work experience at the BBC producing several stints.

In 2013, she became the regular presenter for the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme with co-host John Humphrys. She is also an occasional presenter on the BBC News at Six, the weekday edition of the BBC News at Ten and during major breaking news stories.

Her career, spanning across three decades, has been recognised at the London Press Club where she was crowned Broadcaster of the Year in 2015.

Husain is the latest in a string of high-profile departures for the broadcaster, after Zoe Ball announced she was leaving last week.

CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness said: “Mishal leaves the BBC with an incredible journalistic legacy. After more than a decade on the Today programme she is going with our gratitude and affection and we wish her the best of luck in her new chapter. I very much hope the BBC and Mishal will get the chance to work together again one day.”