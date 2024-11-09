Mishal Husain: I’ve never felt more racism in Britain

Mishal Husain said she’d experienced more racism in the past year than at any other point in her career.

The BBC Today presenter also said the summer riots had cast a doubt on her beliefs about Britain.

“This year I think I have felt racism in a way that I probably haven’t at any point in my career before and that’s in this country,” she said at the Charles Wheeler Award ceremony this week.

“That has been hard, and that’s given me pause.”

Ms Husain recalled an interview she gave when starting out on the Today programme, in which she spoke about how she felt Britain was “probably the only country in Europe” where it was possible for her to have reached that point in her career with “a very obviously Muslim name”.

She continued: “But I kind of always felt that the UK was way ahead of so many other countries on that and I don’t feel as sure of that today, especially after this summer, than I have done in the past.”

Ms Husain, who was born in Britain to Pakistani parents, collected an award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcast Journalism at the event. She began presenting the Today programme in 2013.

‘You have to hold your nerve’

The presenter said she was conscious that compared to other British Muslims she is “incredibly privileged”.

“Many of them are living in the most deprived postcodes in the country, so my life is very different from people with whom I share that aspect of my identity, the way that most live,” she said.

“But if we’re not honest about the way that those things do affect us at times then I think, you know, there’s a, well, it’s just a lack of honesty.”

She said that “you do need to toughen up” and “accept what goes with the territory to some extent” but said there are also times when she has felt “shaken”.

“I’ve been able to pull myself back together, but I think there’s a hard climate personally around,” she added.

In a Q&A event at the award ceremony, Ms Husain also spoke about covering the ongoing Middle East war.

“When you’re in quite a combative moment, you have to hold your nerve. And the only way, the only thing that gives me courage to hold my nerve is when I’m sure enough of my facts, and in the context of the conflict in Gaza at the moment that is made more difficult by not having the access that is normally the case,” she said.



“Even to the hardest of war zones your own colleagues who are, who have been trusted voices in so many different arenas for such a long time who are now in this arena, there’s a whole different level of connection that our audiences have and we are missing that in this context.”

‘I generally read the comments’

Last month the BBC admitted, after complaints, that Ms Husain had not sufficiently challenged a guest who called Israel a “genocidal regime” during an interview.

“I do generally read the comments and I think that there are times when they make you think about something that you’ve said or done in a way that is important. Sometimes people are sharing their knowledge and you’ll look at who they are and think that is a good point and next time I do an interview on that subject I’m going to think about that.”

Earlier this year an Israeli government spokesperson, David Mencer, accused Ms Husain of pro-Palestinian bias during an interview on Radio 4. In response the BBC said Ms Husain “was asking legitimate and important questions in a professional, fair and courteous manner.”