From mishaps to tragedies, the flight industry has already had a rough 2024
Here are eight flight incidents passengers faced in early 2024, from the tragic crash in Japan to plane engines catching on fire.
VANCOUVER — Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in a Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total writeoff by the insurance company. Police say in a news release issued Wednesday that they were called to a report of a crash last week and found the Lamborghini Huracan badly damaged in a ditch. No one was at the scene, so officers began a search to ensure those inside during the crash weren’t hurt. Police say that with the co-operation of the vehicle’s
The Quarterhorse is eventually expected to reach Mach 5.5—or 4,219 mph.
The guy driving the Ferrari was Doug Ford’s campaign manager…
Here’s what Rashee Rice had to say on Wednesday via social media about his part in the six-car highway crash on Saturday in Texas.
TORONTO — Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its Oakville, Ont. plant by two years, at a time when growth in the EV market is falling short of the automobile industry's ambitions. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production at the Canadian plant, which employs 2,700 workers,in 2025. On Thursday it said it was pushing that back to 2027. Ford announced plans last year to spend $1.8 billion to transform its Oakville assembly plant into a hub for electric v
He was out on bond at the time, police say.
Prosecutors say Chase Daniel Jones, 18, had a history of speeding before the incident where his car struck and killed a woman and three children
Danielle Irvine said she adopted Wile E. Coyote when he was nine months old. (Submitted by Danielle Irvine)After a rough boat ride with her special needs dog, one traveller is frustrated with how Marine Atlantic treats customers with pets.Danielle Irvine booked a pet-friendly cabin for her March 19 trip months in advance so she could travel in comfort with her rescue dog Wile E. Coyote, a 75-pound malamute-golden-St. Bernard mix.However, she said, due to weather delays that postponed the trip, s
DETROIT (AP) — With U.S. electric vehicle sales starting to slow, Ford Motor Co. says it will delay rolling out new electric pickup trucks and a new large electric SUV as it adds gas-electric hybrids to its model lineup. The Dearborn, Michigan, company said Thursday that a much ballyhooed new electric pickup to be built at a new factory in Tennessee will be delayed by a year until 2026. The big electric SUV, with three rows of seats, will be delayed by two years until 2027 at the company's facto
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor said on Thursday it had delayed the planned launches of three-row EVs in Canada and its next-generation electric pickup truck built in Tennessee as the slowdown in EV demand globally forces automakers to revise production plans. Ford said separately it was boosting hybrid electric vehicle offerings and by 2030 expects to offer hybrid powertrains across its lineup of gas-powered vehicles. "We are committed to scaling a profitable EV business, using capital wisely and bringing to market the right gas, hybrid and fully electric vehicles at the right time," Ford CEO Jim Farley said.
The ARK Invest CEO is pinning her hopes for Tesla shares in part on a self-driving Robo taxi business.
The Shenzhen-based firm has become the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), having surpassed American giant Tesla in global sales in the last quarter of 2023. Here’s how they compare.
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Volvo Cars sold a record number of cars in March, boosted by the launch of its fully electric small SUV, the Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up 4% in early trade. Sales for March rose by 25% from a year earlier to 78,970 vehicles, the highest number Volvo Cars has achieved for any single month, while first-quarter sales overall rose by 12%. The company, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement that sales of fully electric cars were up 43% and accounted for 23% of all sales globally last month.
These are the best sports cars under $50,000 you can buy new today.
The RCMP is searching for a missing person believed to have been in a vehicle that crashed on Route 470 Wednesday evening. (CBC)One person is dead and another is missing after a fatal single-vehicle crash on Route 470 Wednesday evening, the RCMP confirmed.The crash happened on a stretch of highway between Burnt Islands and Rose Blanche, on Newfoundland's southwest coast.In a news release, police said the vehicle had left the road and was submerged in a pond.The deceased was recovered from the wa
A crash involving three vehicles in Mississauga has left one person dead and another person critically injured, Peel police say.The crash happened on Thursday night in the area of Eglinton Avenue E. and Dixie Road, police said.Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 9:50 p.m.Peel paramedics said a man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the injured person, also a male, was extricated from a vehicle and taken to hospital. Both men were believed to be in the same vehicle, accordi
A Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) that hit Russia's Tatarstan region this week was likely a modified Aeroprakt A-22 Ukrainian-made light aircraft, several experts said, offering insight into one of Kyiv's deepest drone strikes to date. Russia said the attack hit an industrial site's dorms and hurt 13 people. A Kyiv intelligence source said it struck a site used to produce Russian long-range drones that have been used in the thousands to pound Ukraine during the 25-month war.
The era of big, fast station wagons could be making a comeback.
The Rhodium Silver Metallic supercar was never even registered.
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold an April 10 hearing on the nomination of Jennifer Homendy to serve a new term as chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. Homendy, who was renominated by President Joe Biden last month, was the on-scene board member for last week's Baltimore bridge collapse and the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency prompted by a door panel blowout. Last month, Homendy criticized what she termed Boeing's lack of cooperation in the door plug probe including failing to disclose the names of 25 workers on the door crew at the 737 factory in Renton, Washington.