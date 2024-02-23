Misinformation leads to confusion over hotel vouchers for flood victims

CBC

Ottawa police and bylaw officers issued multiple "violations" to people who took part in a weekend rally to mark the second anniversary of what's become known as the Freedom Convoy, according to an email from the city's police chief.Chief Eric Stubbs sent the email Wednesday afternoon to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and other members of city council, detailing the range of alleged infractions.It was sent not long after the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, Kim Ayotte, told med