Keeley Hawes leads Miss Austen, BBC's newest drama which tells the life story of Jane Austen's sister Cassandra and their familial relationship.

The series is based on Gill Hornby's novel of the same name and it explores Cassandra and Jane's sisterly relationship in two time periods, in 1830 years after the Pride and Prejudice author's death aged 41 and in their teenage years. It explores the loves, dreams, and feuds both sisters experienced, and how the events of their younger years shaped them and, ultimately, led to Cassandra making a rash decision about as executor of her sister's estate.

Hawes plays Cassandra in 1830 with Synnøve Karlsen and Jane Patsy Ferran portraying a young Cassy and Jane, respectively. For those curious to learn more about the truth behind the period drama, here is what you need to know.

Who is Cassandra Austen?

An engraving of Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra doing needlework dated 1810. (Getty Images)

Cassandra Austen was the older sister of Jane Austen, who was three years her senior. The pair shared an incredibly close bond, and they lived together and shared the same room almost all their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

When they were separated the sisters would regularly write letters to each other, sometimes everyday. She was engaged to Thomas Fowle in 1794 but before they were married he was sent to the Caribbean as an army chaplain after joining the military and there he contracted yellow fever and died.

Cassandra was not aware of her future husband's fate for some time, but when she learned of his death she was said to have been beside herself and she remained unmarried for the rest of her life like Jane.

How did Jane Austen die?

Jane Austen is drawn in an engraving From 1873. (Getty Images)

Jane Austen died in 1817 at the age of 41, historians now believe that she died of Addison's disease, which is a type of adrenal deficiency. Though there are some who believe she later had cancer Hodgkin's lymphoma, which led to her death.

She continued to work despite her illness, and wrote the book that would become Sanditon in the year preceding her death. Her illness progressed slowly, and while Austen made light of her condition there came a point where she could not write anymore because of her illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her sister Cassandra and brother Henry brought the author to Winchester to receive treatment in 1817, it is there that she died.

Did Cassandra Austen really destroy Jane Austen's letters?

Miss Austen depicts Cassandra Austen's destruction of letters written by Jane Austen, this did happen in real life even if the show is based on a novel. (BBC)

Miss Austen centres on on fateful decision made by Cassandra to find and burn her beloved sister's private letters in order to avoid any potential scandal. Cassandra really did destroy some of her sibling's letters, and while 160 of them survive there were none left from Austen written before her twentieth birthday.

Cassandra destroyed a number of her younger sister's letters shortly before her own death, and the act has been widely criticised by members of the public. However historians believe that Cassandra acted in order to protect her sister's legacy and memory, with some believing Jane's sharp wit could have meant the letters contained unpleasantries about their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even so, Cassandra did not destroy all of her sibling's correspondence, and she actually did distribute many letters among her brothers' children and to admirers of Jane's work which allowed the author's legacy to not only survive but thrive.

The series is based on Gill Hornby's novel of the same name and it explores Cassandra and Jane's sisterly relationship in two time periods. (BBC)

While Cassandra has been criticised for destroying the letters, in reality much of what we know of Jane Austen is thanks to her older sibling. Cassandra was an accomplished artist and provided two paintings of her sister, and she also preserved many of her writing including the letters that they shared with each other — sometimes the sisters wrote to each other on a daily basis, and the details of the letters have given incredible insight into the author as a person.

Hawes shared her own insight into her real-life counterpart, saying of Cassandra: "It's interesting looking at Cassandra’s impact on Jane’s legacy now, as we now live in a world where we know everyone’s thoughts and feelings — people are very open, we have social media, autobiographies... but I think there is something still worthwhile about what Cassandra did, as we don’t know Jane’s innermost thoughts.

While Cassandra Austen has been criticised for destroying the letters, in reality much of what we know of Jane Austen is thanks to her older sibling. (BBC)

"That makes her a bit of an enigma, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. I don’t think we need to know everything about everyone, sometimes it’s more interesting not to, and in Jane’s case, her work speaks for itself."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor added that she felt the story would resonate with many viewers: "I think people will love it, because for anyone who is not aware of this backstory it’s almost like we are getting a new Jane Austen story in itself, and what a lovely surprise that is.

"I also couldn’t read the script or the book without crying – it's incredibly emotional and very relatable. This is a story about relationships and families and what people mean to each other, and how we experience love, loss and life."

Miss Austen continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.