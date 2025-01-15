Miss Rachel is coming to Netflix 🎉

Miss Rachel is about to make her Netflix debut—and somewhere in the distance, you can hear parents everywhere singing, “I’m so happy today!”

Rachel Accurso—aka Miss Rachel—has been a lifeline for parents of little ones, myself included! Her songs have been the soundtrack of my 14-month-old and 3-year-old’s daily ups and downs, helping them navigate the wild world of early learning with her gentle, engaging approach. With more than 13 million subscribers on YouTube, she’s already a household name for families with babies and toddlers. But now, Miss Rachel is taking her talents to Netflix, with four episodes dropping on January 27.

The episodes, which range from 30 to 60 minutes each, will feature a curated selection of Miss Rachel’s beloved educational content—helping kids learn letters, numbers, colors, shapes, and more.

And that’s not all! Along with her husband Aron Accurso, Miss Rachel has also written a new book, Ms. Rachel: Potty Time with Bean (Random House Books for Young Readers), which was released on January 7, 2025. Perfect for little ones embarking on their potty training journey, this book is another way she’s making early childhood learning more accessible and engaging.

Miss Rachel’s secret sauce? She doesn’t just teach—she connects. Her warm, encouraging presence makes little learners feel seen, heard, and supported. Her songs aren’t just catchy; they’re affirming. “It’s okay to have big feelings,” she sings, giving toddlers (and their parents) the words to navigate those tricky emotions. And who among us hasn’t found ourselves absentmindedly humming “Baby put your pants on” while wrangling a squirmy toddler into their clothes?

With more episodes coming later this year, Miss Rachel’s Netflix debut is just the beginning. So, get ready to cue up “Hop little bunny, hop, hop, hop” and enjoy a moment of parenting peace—because Miss Rachel is here to save the day (again).

