Missile barrages seen fired over Israel-Lebanon border

STORY: :: August 25, 2024

:: Northern Israel

:: A livestream shows missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel

:: This comes as Israel said it struck Hezbollah targets early Sunday

Several Reuters live streams of the country's northern border with Lebanon showed some missiles being fired from Lebanon into Israel proper. Air raid sirens could be heard along Israel's eastern border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the strikes, which came amid heightened expectations of an escalation between the two sides since a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last month killed 12 youngsters and the Israeli military assassinated a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut in response.

It said new civil defence instructions would be issued to the population shortly. It warned civilians in southern Lebanon to stay away from areas where Hezbollah operates.