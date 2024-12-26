These are the missile cruisers the US Navy spent $1.84 billion to upgrade just to throw them away

The US Navy wasted almost $2 billion on a failed effort to upgrade its cruisers, a watchdog report found.

Four Ticonderoga-class vessels in the program were decommissioned before refits were completed.

The report said schedule delays, poor planning, and quality oversight led to wasted funds.

The US Navy wasted nearly $2 billion on a failed effort to overhaul its aging cruiser fleet, a government watchdog investigation found.

After Congress rejected the Navy's 2012 proposal to retire its Ticonderoga-class cruisers, it provided funding for a 15-year ship modernization program. Since 2015, the Navy has spent roughly $3.7 billion of those funds trying to modernize seven cruisers.

But poor planning and oversight forced the sea service to decommission four of the seven cruisers mid-service, according to the Government Accountability Office. It said in a new report that "the Navy wasted $1.84 billion modernizing four cruisers that have now been divested prior to deploying."

The deactivated warships were then cannibalized for parts for the remaining cruisers in the modernization program.

Problems figuring out the future fleet

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vincennes launched an anti-submarine rocket. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Navy's Ticonderoga-class cruisers were the first warships to be equipped with the Aegis Combat System, an automated weapon control system designed to detect, track, and engage aerial, surface, and subsurface threats.

These warships were equipped with 122 vertical missile launchers capable of launching Tomahawk missiles, among other weapons, forward and aft deck guns, and two close-in weapons systems.

In 2001, the Navy started work on a new cruiser as it prepared to phase out the Ticonderoga fleet. Nine years later, it abandoned the next-generation program and instead procured upgraded versions of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to fill the gap before the arrival of future destroyers.

New destroyers are still being developed after the failure of the Zumwalt program and delays with the DDG(X) program.

Billions of dollars in waste

A US Navy fire control technician conducts maintenance on a Close-in Weapons System on board USS Gettysburg. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young

Worried about China, some lawmakers resisted the Navy's initial proposal to decommission the ships faster than it could replace them, so the modernization program was implemented instead.

The overhaul aimed to modernize the ships' aging infrastructure by replacing corroded and worn hull components, upgrading mechanical and electrical systems, and integrating more advanced sensor and radar systems. It was also designed to make the warships compatible with more advanced missile defense systems and next-generation missiles.

USS Hué City

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City departs the port of Odesa, Ukraine. US Navy photo by Lt. Will Mari/Released

During its over three decades of service, the cruiser USS Hué City provided humanitarian aid off the coast of New York in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks and embarked on seven deployments in support of US operations in Afghanistan and other areas in the Middle East.

Despite allocating $161.15 million to upgrade the cruiser after entering the modernization program in 2018, the Navy decided to decommission the Hué City in 2022, before work even started.

USS Anzio

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter flies over the guided-missile cruiser USS Anzio. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Billy Ho/Released

The Anzio was decommissioned along the Hué City in 2022 after 30 years of service. The cruiser participated in operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Indian Ocean, and Black Sea. The Anzio's crew also disrupted pirate activity in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea and fired over a dozen Tomahawk missiles in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom while stationed in the Persian Gulf.

The service spent $250.54 million to upgrade the Anzio but later discontinued work on the ship due to cost overruns.

USS Cowpens

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63) fires Standard Missiles (SM) 2 missiles at an airborne drone during a live-fire weapons shoot in the Pacific Ocean in this handout photo taken September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Kelly/U.S. Navy photo

The Cowpens is known for Tomahawk missile action. In 1993, the Cowpens fired 10 Tomahawks into Iraq after violating no-fly zone sanctions. A decade later, the Cowpens launched the first Tomahawk missile into Iraq at the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Navy invested $678.56 million to upgrade the Cowpens, but service officials inadequately managed the ship's maintenance and upgrades. Properly repairing and modernizing the vessel would have cost another $88 million. The Cowpens was decommissioned in August after 33 years of service.

USS Vicksburg

The guided-missile cruiser USS Vicksburg transits the Persian Gulf at sunset. US Navy Photo/Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Santos Huante

The Navy decommissioned USS Vicksburg at the end of June after 32 years in the fleet. It was the first ship to undergo modernization in 2016.

The Navy spent $745.05 million to upgrade the ship, but after the cruiser spent four years in the shipyard, the Navy found that the work was only 85% complete. Contractors dropped the ball on quality control while the Navy let maintenance slip to the point that key systems on the ship were simply not salvageable.

In September 2023, Navy officials found that the Vicksburg was still "years away" from completing its modernization, which would have cost another $120 million to finish.

Overhaul shortfall

USS Chosin docks in front of the bridge in Sydney Harbour. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Only three ships are expected to complete the modernization program — USS Gettysburg, USS Chosin, and USS Cape St. George. The cruisers will serve until fiscal year 2030 due to a service-life extension that the Navy announced in November.

The Gettysburg was the first of the three vessels to complete its modernization in February 2023. Less than a year later, a Navy review identified defects in the ship's weapon systems and several structural issues. It wasn't until this past summer that the warship passed a missile launch test using its updated combat systems.

In September, the cruiser deployed to the Middle East with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to help defend against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

USS Chosin completed its modernization in early 2024 after its nonfunctioning ventilation caused problems with the Aegis' computer equipment, delaying operational testing before it was redelivered to the Navy.

The Chosin was involved in the Navy's first successful attempt to reload a warship at sea. The Transferrable Reload At-sea Mechanism uses an apparatus of cables, rails, and pulleys to transfer missile canisters directly to a cruiser's vertical missile launchers, streamlining the reloading process at sea rather than traveling to the nearest port.

Commissioned in 1993, the Cape St. George is the youngest active Ticonderoga-class vessel. The cruiser is still undergoing modernization and slated to undergo sea trials next year. The Navy plans to deploy the cruiser at least once before decommissioning.

A temporary fix

A Hercules drone control aircraft banks to the left while flying over the guided missile cruiser USS Chosin. USAF/Getty Images

The Navy's failed efforts to modernize its Ticonderogas highlighted the need to address flaws in the service's approach to maintaining a combat-ready fleet.

"The Navy did not effectively plan the cruiser effort," the GAO report said, adding that "this led to a high volume of unplanned work — 9,000 contract changes — resulting in cost growth and schedule delays."

The watchdog report said the Navy "has yet to identify the root causes of unplanned work or develop and codify root cause mitigation strategies to prevent poor planning from similarly affecting future surface ship modernization efforts."

The GAO report released earlier this week spotlighted the flaws in the Navy's modernization efforts for its cruisers. The new report followed the Navy's recently announced $10 billion effort to refurbish its older Arleigh Burke-class destroyers "to keep more ready players on the field" while it works on other shipbuilding projects, like newer Burkes and the Constellation-class frigates.

