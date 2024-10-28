Missing 53-year-old woman found stabbed, 'wrapped' in blanket and towel in Philadelphia garage

A 53-year-old woman who was reported missing was found dead in a garage in Philadelphia over the weekend, police said.

On Sunday, the victim, identified as Ivelisse Lugo, was discovered "wrapped in a blanket and towel with a stab wound to the back," a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told USA TODAY on Monday.

First responders at the scene determined she was dead just before 4:30 p.m.

"The scene was secured; no arrest were made at this time, and no weapon was recovered," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives. "

Crime: Minneapolis man accused of shooting neighbor arrested; chief says police 'failed' victim

Police offering $20,000 reward for information related to the homicide probe

According to the statement, officers initially responded to a report of a missing individual on Saturday.

The next day, when they returned to the residence, they made the grim discovery.

A motive was not immediately clear.

The department is asking the public to contact them with any tips relating to this case. They are offering a $20,000 reward for information that results in an arrest and conviction, the spokesperson added. Tipsters can call or text 215-686-TIPS.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ivelisse Lugo: Missing woman found fatally stabbed in Philly garage