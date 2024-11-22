Missing Boy with Autism Found Dead in Pond 1 Week Before His 7th Birthday: ‘Not the Outcome That We Wanted'

Joshua Al-Lateef was missing for just over 24 hours before divers located his body on Nov. 21

West Chester Police Department Joshua Al-Lateef, the boy with autism who disappeared from his family's Ohio home on Nov. 20, 2024.

A missing boy with autism has been found dead in Ohio just days before his 7th birthday.

The body of Joshua Al-Lateef was recovered by divers from a pond near his home around 8 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a news release from the West Chester Police Department.

The child, who was nonverbal, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, “near his home on Wyndtree Drive.”

Butler County Coroner Lisa Mannix has ruled Al-Lateef’s death as an accidental drowning, according to NBC affiliate WLWT and FOX affiliate WXIX.

“Tonight we grieve with them,” West Chester Township Police Chief Brian Rebholz said at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 21.



West Chester Police Department Joshua Al Lateef.

Al-Lateef’s brother was the first to call 911 and report his brother missing, according to WXIX. He said his brother was dropped off by a school bus and their sister was supposed to watch the 6 year old.

In a separate 911 call, Al-Lateef’s mother said that her son likes water, and there is a body of water behind her apartment, but he had never been close to it, WLWT reported.

About 300 civilian volunteers helped search for Al-Lateef alongside around 400 first responders from multiple agencies, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

All crews searched through freezing temperatures and heavy snow until Al-Lateef was found after sundown on Thursday, the paper reported. He was supposed to turn 7 years old next week, according to WLWT.

At the press conference, Fire Chief Rick Prinz thanked those who showed up to help search for the missing boy.

"Not the outcome that we wanted tonight, but we are very thankful for the support that we did receive from our community,” Prinz said. “All public safety in Butler County is grieving with the family, and we wish and pray for the family going forward and hopefully we'll grant them some peace.”

