Missing Brantford woman located

Local Journalism Initiative

UPDATE: Originally published March 4. Person found.

Police in Brant County have located a missing 30-year-old woman.

Alicsia was found safe a day after Brant OPP put out a request for public assistance, Const. Jonathan Bueckert told The Spectator.

The woman had been last seen Feb. 17 at a residence in downtown Brantford, and reported missing on March 1, according a media release on Monday.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator