Missing Brantford woman located
UPDATE: Originally published March 4. Person found.
Police in Brant County have located a missing 30-year-old woman.
Alicsia was found safe a day after Brant OPP put out a request for public assistance, Const. Jonathan Bueckert told The Spectator.
The woman had been last seen Feb. 17 at a residence in downtown Brantford, and reported missing on March 1, according a media release on Monday.
