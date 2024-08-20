Missing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in US fraud trial dies in car crash days before yacht sinking

Stephen Chamberlain (X)

A man who stood trial alongside Mike Lynch, the British tech tycoon missing after the superyacht sinking off Sicily, in a US fraud case has died after a car crash.

Stephen Chamberlain was critically injured in the collision in Cambridgeshire at the weekend, and put on life support.

He has since died of his injuries, his lawyer confirmed on Monday.

Gary Lincenberg, Mr Chamberlain's lawyer, said in a statement: "Our dear client and friend Steve Chamberlain was fatally struck by a car on Saturday while out running.

"He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

"Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family."

Mr Chamberlain, the former vice president of finance for software firm Autonomy, had stood trial in the US after being accused on fraud and conspiracy charges alongside the company's former CEO, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

Both were cleared.

The search for Mr Lynch and his daughter was resuming on Tuesday after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

(REUTERS)

The pair are among six tourists missing after the yacht was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

The head of Civil Protection in Sicily said Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo were also among those missing.

Italy's fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said on X that early inspections of the wreck were "unsuccessful" due to limited access to the bridge and furniture obstructing passages.

A body, believed to be that of the vessel's cook, has been discovered.

Four of the missing passengers are British and two are American, Italian news website la Repubblica reported.