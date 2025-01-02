‘Missing You’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series?

In the Netflix limited series “Missing You,” Rosalind Eleazar of “Slow Horses” stars as a woman seeking answers about the murder of her father — and her missing fiancée. It’s based on the novel by Harlan Coben, but set in England instead of in New York City.

It’s the ninth Netflix series based on the mystery writer’s novels and several cast members, and some of the cast, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt, starred in previous series based on his works.

Here’s who plays who in the series, which is now streaming on Netflix, and where you might have seen them before.

Rosalind Eleazar in “Missing You” (CREDIT: Netflix)

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan

The “Slow Horses” star plays Detective Inspector Kat Donovan, who is still trying to solve the mystery of her father’s murder — and why her fiancé Josh mysteriously disappeared 11 years ago.

Richard Armitage as Stagger in Missing You (CREDIT: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Richard Armitage as Sergeant Ellis Stagger

Armitage, who previously starred in the Netflix adaptations of Coben’s “Fool Me Once” and “The Stranger,” plays Sergeant Ellis Stagger, who wants to take Kat off the case of a missing person when it appears to be linked to her fiancé Josh.

Ashley Walters as Josh in “Missing You” (CREDIT: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan

The actor and rapper, who’s known for “Top Boy,” “Cuffs” and “Bulletproof,” plays writer Josh Buchanan. When “Missing You” begins, Josh disappeared from Kat’s life without a word 11 years ago, even though they were engaged. When he appears to have resurfaced, Kate must decide whether to contact him and demand answers or move on and let him go.

James Nesbitt as Calligan in Missing You (CREDIT: Thomas Wood/Netflix)

James Nesbitt as Calligan

Nesbitt previously starred in the Netflix series “Stay Close,” based on the Coben novel of the same name. Most recently, he starred in the BBC One series “Bloodlands” as DCI Tom Brannick. Here, he plays a criminal kingpin whom Kat suspects was responsible for her father’s murder… if only she could prove it.

Mary Malone as Aqua in “Missing You”(CREDIT: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Mary Malone as Aqua

Malone is known for “Doctor Who” and the Nebula TV series “The Prince.” Aqua is one of Kat’s best friends, but Kat becomes suspicious when she thinks Aqua is keeping secrets about Josh from her.

Jessica Plummer (left) as Stacey and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. (CREDIT: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Jessica Plummer as Stacey

Stacey is a private investigator whose skills and connections come in handy when Kat goes looking for Josh. Plummer, who is also a singer, is known for playing Chantelle Atkins on “EastEnders.” She previously costarred in the limited series “The Girl Before” with David Oyelowo.

Brigid Zengeni as Odette in Missing You. (CREDIT: Netflix)

Brigid Zengeni as Odette

Brigid Zengeni plays Kat’s mother Odette, who is happy to leave the past in the past. Her previous TV credits include “Prosper,” “The Artful Dodger” and “Totally Completely Fine.”

Charlie Hamblett on “Killing Eve” (CREDIT: BBC America)

Charlie Hamblett as Charlie Parker

The actor, who played Sebastian on “Killing Eve,” co-stars as a new detective who helps Kat with her investigations into a missing man and Josh’s reappearance. Hamblett’s other credits include the British version of “Ghosts” and the Paramount+ series “The Burning Girls.”

Marc Warren as Monte Leburne in “Missing You” (CREDIT: Netflix)

Marc Warren as Monte Leburne

The “Van Der Valk” star plays career criminal Monte Leburne, who confessed to the murder of Kat’s father. When Kat learns that he’s dying, she knows it’s her last chance to get answers from him.

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan in Missing You (CREDIT: Netflix)

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan

The stand-up comedian and actor plays Kat’s late father, Clint Donovan, a police officer whose stabbing death years before still haunts her. Henry also plays Sadoc Burrows in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Steve Pemberton as Titus in Missing You (CREDIT: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Steve Pemberton as Titus

The actor and writer, who co-created the classic horror sitcom “The League of Gentlemen” with “Sherlock” creator Mark Gatiss, plays Titus, a dog breeder with a criminal secret.

Oscar Kennedy as Brendan in Missing You (CREDIT: Netflix)

Oscar Kennedy as Brendan

The actor, who plays Jamie on the British series “Wreck” and also starred in “Ladhood,” co-stars as Brendan, who seeks Kat’s help when his mother goes missing.

