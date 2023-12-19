Missing dog found living in woods… but family won’t take her back

Rose was known as the local stray and was fed by locals as well as surviving on food left out for badgers - SWNS

A dog missing for more than six years was found alive and well living wild in the woods.

Rose, the black Patterdale terrier was found by a rescue team six-and-a-half years after running away from her family - but sadly, they can no longer look after her.

The 12-year-old dog survived all these years living in the woods, six miles away from her home, where she ate food left out for badgers and was known as the local stray.

The team at Lost Dog Recovery UK South received a call from a passerby who spotted her and they organised a stake out of the area to uncover the truth.

They used live hidden cameras to watch her behaviour and planned how best to get her to safety.

After a thorough investigation where they spoke to several locals in the area, they discovered that many neighbours had been feeding her.

The senior dog survived all these years living in the woods just six miles from her home - Lost Dog Recovery UK South / SWNS

Nicki Scriven, 41, has been working with the not-for-profit company for ten years and was involved in the rescue mission.

She said: “It came to light that someone had been feeding her for what they said was ten years and turned out to be six-and-a-half.

“She was the stray feral dog that they were feeding, and the main lady involved agreed that the dog needed to be caught. She felt very guilty for not doing anything before now.”

The next stage was to lure Rose into a metal cage in the Sussex woodlands with some chicken so that they could return her to safety.

The team camped out in a nearby van watching the nail-biting camera footage with pizza in hand.

Nicki added: “It can be heart-stopping, especially with her because we knew she had been feral for so long so we weren’t sure whether she would go into the trap straight away or whether it would take a couple of days.

“But whether it has been a day or six-and-a-half-years it is rewarding to get that dog safe.

“In my ten years working here, we have had our fair share of dogs that haven’t made it home and it is heartbreaking and soul-destroying.”

Lost Dog Recovery UK South managed to lure Rose into a metal cage with some chicken so that they could return her to safety - Lost Dog Recovery UK South / SWNS

The team were shocked to discover that Rose has a microchip from 2017 and is 12 years old.

Story continues

After a thorough search, they found Rose’s owners on Facebook and got to tell them the glorious news that she was still alive and well.

Sadly, due to a change in circumstance, Rose’s family won’t be able to take her back, so she will be going into rescue again.

The family only had Rose for 24 hours when she ran off and disappeared. Since then the family have moved away and no longer in a position to care for a senior dog.

Nicki said: “It is upsetting but at the end of the day we need what is right for Rose and she will need rehabilitating and reassessing before she can go back to a home anyway.

“It is sad that she hasn’t got owners to go to but she is still going to be okay so it is okay.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.