Missing dog reunited with owner after social media post for pet adoption event

Jay-Z, the legendary rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards alongside the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The bombshell allegations were revealed after Carter’s name was added to one of several lawsuits filed over the last year from alleged victims of Diddy, the founder of Bad Boy Records. Diddy is also facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, and is currently