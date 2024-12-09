Missing dog reunited with owner after social media post for pet adoption event
Missing dog reunited with owner after social media post for pet adoption event
Missing dog reunited with owner after social media post for pet adoption event
A video of Lopez strutting in the dress — which the star posted on Instagram on Dec. 8 — amassed more than 150,000 likes in just 30 minutes
"I finally asked, 'You’re not voting for Donald Trump, are you?' A smile spread across his face."
Prince Louis was on his best behaviour when he joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at mum Kate's annual Christmas carol concert…
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
Emotions were high on Sunday night as Taylor Swift wrapped the Eras Tour after 149 shows. The 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop since March of 2023, performing her 3-hour show across five continents. To close in Vancouver, Swift took the…
Jay-Z, the legendary rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards alongside the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The bombshell allegations were revealed after Carter’s name was added to one of several lawsuits filed over the last year from alleged victims of Diddy, the founder of Bad Boy Records. Diddy is also facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, and is currently
A comprehensive list of every celebrity who showed up for Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour show—from Aubrey Plaza to Eddie Vedder.
Johnny Depp's son Jack keeps a low profile, working as a bartender at a trendy Paris restaurant frequented by stars like Matt Damon.
Taylor Sheridan can't keep getting away with this.
Holmes has previously expressed her desire to protect her daughter from negative media coverage
Grab her exact style before they’re gone.
The model and Rhode founder dined with close friends Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Dec. 7
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky enjoyed South Beach this weekend for Art Basel, stepping out for dinner at Carbone.
The Kennedy Center Honors have arrived again – Joe Biden's last. Who was honored, and what happened?
The model plays the girlfriend of Taylor Sheridan's character Travis Wheatley
Apple Martin, Sophia Loren's daughter and royalty slipped into the Shangri-La Paris for Le Bal des Débutatantes, but what really happens behind the scenes? Late night partying and 'running riot'- read about an insider's account of Le Bal
Black Doves star Ben Whishaw is thought to be dating a former co-star. Here’s what we know about his love life.
The actress, who just scored a Golden Globe nomination, switched up her signature blonde hairstyle with some fresh fringe
Perry wore a sparkling silver dress to the annual holiday concert.
Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles to show her support for Gigi Hadid’s Guest In Residence store opening.