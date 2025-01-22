Missing Domino’s Delivery Driver Pronounced Dead as Police Confirm He Died by Suicide

"His loss leaves a void that can never be filled,” Shuefaub Xiong's family said

Shuefaub “Shue” Xiong, a Domino’s delivery driver, was reported missing after he showed up for work but didn't make his scheduled deliveries on Jan. 14

Authorities previously said his car was found in Wisconsin unoccupied on Jan. 19 and days later confirmed he died by suicide

“He may have been battling a mental health crisis, and despite all our hopes and efforts, we lost him,” said Xiong's family said in a statement after his death

Shuefaub “Shue” Xiong, a Domino’s delivery driver who went missing last week, has died by suicide, according to authorities.

According to a news release shared with PEOPLE, the St. Paul Police Department in Minnesota said officers responded to a local residence on Tuesday, Jan. 21, following a 911 call for help involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

The caller said the person in crisis was their brother, who had been reported missing to the Apple Valley Police Department on Jan. 14. The family member also told police that Xiong, 42, had threatened to take his own life and had access to firearms inside the residence.

Upon their arrival, officers instructed Xiong’s family members to leave the residence, and police said that they also made efforts to get Xiong to leave so he could get help. As efforts continued, Xiong ran out of the building and around the corner before he died by suicide.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, Xiong was pronounced dead at the scene," police said, noting that the circumstances surrounding what happened remain under investigation.

In a separate statement Apple Valley police said they "were saddened to learn of Mr. Xiong’s suicide in Saint Paul."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the Hmong community,” they continued. "We are grateful to all those who searched for Mr. Xiong and provided information to our department during a very difficult week."

Facebook Shuefuab Xiong

In an earlier press release, police said Xiong was reported missing when he did not return home after working at Domino’s in Apple Valley — adding that he showed up for work on Jan. 14, but did not make his deliveries scheduled for around 6 p.m. local time.

At the time, officers checked the areas of Xiong’s missed deliveries but were unable to find him and his red Toyota Camry.

The Apple Valley Police Department later confirmed on Friday, Jan. 17, that the last known sighting of Xiong occurred at the Richfield Target on Jan. 14, and that he may have been in Golden Valley after leaving his job the same day.

Then in a Monday, Jan. 20 update, police said Xiong’s vehicle was found unoccupied in Superior, Wis., on Sunday, Jan. 19. A witness in the area where the vehicle was located said they believed they saw Mr. Xiong in his car on Saturday, Jan. 18 at about 4 p.m.

Police also said an acquaintance of Xiong reported that they spoke with him in Roseville, Minn., also on Jan. 18 at approximately 8 p.m.. At the time, authorities said they were unsure how Xiong traveled or if he obtained another vehicle.

“Investigators now believe that Mr. Xiong might be experiencing a mental health crisis. Given the cold temperatures and uncharacteristic behavior, investigators are continuing to follow up on any leads, as it is critical he is located and provided care,” the Apple Valley Police Department said in its Jan. 20 update.

Police said at the time that Xiong was known to carry a firearm and had a permit, but there was no indication he was a threat to others.

Xiong’s family confirmed his death in a GoFundMe initially created in help of the search, describing him as a “cherished son, brother, and friend who brought so much love and joy into our lives.”

“He may have been battling a mental health crisis, and despite all our hopes and efforts, we lost him,” read a message on the fundraiser. “Our hearts are shattered, and the pain is immeasurable.”

“Family and friends meant everything to Shue. He was always the first to offer a helping hand, whether it was moving, fixing something, or assisting with an event," the message continued. "He had a way of checking in on you, making sure you were okay, and pouring love into everything he did. His kindness, thoughtfulness, and dedication to others were unparalleled, and his loss leaves a void that can never be filled.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



