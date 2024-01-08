iPhone survives 16,000ft fall from stricken Alaska Airlines plane

All 171 passengers and six crew members on board the Alaskan Airline flight survived, with no serious injuries - National Transportation Safety Board/AP

An iPhone sucked out of a stricken Alaska Airlines flight survived a 16,000ft fall to remain in good working order.

The phone landed intact, unlocked and with hours of battery life remaining on a roadside in Portland, Oregon.

Sean Bates, who said he discovered the device, posted a picture of the phone’s screen, which showed an email from Alaska Airlines about a baggage claim for the flight

The phone was in airplane mode, Mr Bates said. “It was still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush and it didn’t have a screenlock on it,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed at a briefing on Sunday that one phone was found on the side of a road and another in a yard. The people have handed in both of the devices, Jennifer Homendy, the NTSB chairman, told reporters.

“We’ll look through those and then return them” to passengers, Homendy said. “It also helps in telling us, ‘are we looking in the right area?”’

The missing door plug from the Boeing airplane, which had a hole blown in its fuselage mid-flight, was found in a Portland schoolteacher’s garden.

The teacher, identified only as Bob, found the panel from the Alaska Airlines passenger jet in the city’s western Cedar Hills suburb on Sunday.

Investigators said the missing component could prove crucial to finding out why a refrigerator-sized hole had opened up shortly after the aircraft took off from Portland International Airport.

The depressurisation forced the flight, bound for Ontario, California, to make an emergency landing at Oregon 35 minutes after taking off. It had reached an altitude of about 16,000ft (4,876 metres) when it was forced to begin its descent.

All 171 passengers and six crew members on board survived, with no serious injuries.

More than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 models in the United States have been grounded since the incident, in which phones, magazines and the shirt off a child’s back were sucked out of the plane and into the night air.

Cockpit’s voice recorder taped over

Door plugs are panels in the side of a plane, and in certain configurations can be used as an emergency exit if there is a large number of passengers on board.

“We’re going to go pick that up and make sure that we begin analysing it,” Ms Homendy said, but added that the cockpit’s voice recorder had been taped over.

“That is unfortunately a loss for us because that information is key, not just for our investigation, but for improving aviation safety,” she said.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has demanded that all planes of the same model are inspected before entering UK airspace after the incident. The two seats next to the missing piece of fuselage were unoccupied.

“We are very, very fortunate here that this didn’t end up in something more tragic,” Ms Homendy said on Saturday.

Boeing has struggled in recent years with technical and quality control problems related to its 737 Max models. All models of the plane were grounded worldwide following two Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019, in which 346 people were killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the planes’ return to service only after the company made changes to its flight control system.