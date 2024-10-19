Missing ‘Hamilton’ Dancer’s Family Shares Message Amid Search: ‘We Will Not Stop Looking for You Until We Bring You Home’

Family members of Zelig Williams, a missing Broadway dancer whose credits include “Hamilton” and “MJ the Musical,” appeared on CNN Saturday morning to share updates on their search.

Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3 at his home in Columbia, S.C., according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle he was driving was found in a parking lot near Congaree National Park about 20 miles southeast of Columbia.

The dancer’s mother, Kathy Williams, and cousin Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs said on CNN that the search will go beyond the parking lot where the vehicle was found. The family has also hired a private investigator.

“As a family, we’ve been searching. We’ve searched that area ourselves on foot more than once, and now we’re looking to expand our search,” said Corbett-Jacobs.

Kathy Williams and Corbett-Jacobs also shared a message to Zelig Williams. “Hold on to God, hold on to your faith and find your way home. We will not stop looking for you until we bring you home,” Corbett Jacobs said.

Zelig Williams’ mother added, “I love you. I want you back home, safe, sound.”

