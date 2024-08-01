Missing Markham, Ont., woman confirmed dead, man charged with second-degree murder

KIRKFIELD, Ont. — Police have charged a man with murder in the case of the missing Markham, Ont., woman whose remains have been found in central Ontario.

York Regional Police say the coroner has identified the remains found in Kirkfield earlier this week as those of Ying Zhang.

Police say Zhang was last seen on July 25 in Markham, just northeast of Toronto.

A 26-year-old man, who initially faced charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in Zhang's disappearance, now faces a count each of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police previously said there was information the suspect had travelled to Kirkfield, in Kawartha Lakes.

Zhang's remains were found in the village on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

