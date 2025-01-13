Missing Martin County man's house burns down more than 2 years after disappearance
A concerned relative reported Mallouk missing back in January of 2023, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office went to search the home.
A concerned relative reported Mallouk missing back in January of 2023, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office went to search the home.
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, of Ohio, was convicted in 2023 of killing her boyfriend and a friend after crashing into a car
"Don't ask, don't tell. The guy running around talking about how he's in for 'a body' is a liar. He's definitely a deflecting sex offender."
A man with a history of violence who was recently released from jail has been taken back into police custody after failing to comply with a probation order. Marcel Hank Charlette, 52, was released Tuesday from Headingley Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for breaching multiple conditions of a prior release, police said in a previous news release.Charlette is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner against all people and has a manslaughter conviction in the dea
Semina Halliwell, who was 12, died on June 12 2021, three days after she took her mother’s prescription medicine.
A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.
Hungry Tailz Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Stockton, Calif., brought Naya to the vet and connected her with a foster family
Heather Nelson, 29, faces charges of robbery, forgery and aggravated battery following the Christmas Eve incident in Florida
President-elect Donald Trump’s former lawyer was so taken aback by the “unconditional discharge” ruling in his former boss’ hush money trial that he turned to ChatGPT for legal help. Speaking with MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes on Friday night, Michael Cohen told the show’s host that he’d been unable to recall anyone else in history who’d ever been found so guilty, and yet faced so few consequences for their actions. Last year, Trump was convicted on 34 charges related to his efforts to cover u
The victims were found "stabbed to death" by police at a residence in Louisiana on Jan. 9
Police say that the woman was alleged sexually abused and gangraped when she was a minor.
STORY: :: Mexican and U.S. authorities discovered a man-madesmuggling tunnel connecting Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas:: January 10, 2025:: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico:: The tunnel was found after authorities removeda metal plate covering its entry pointMexican and U.S. authorities collaborated in the operation. John Morales, the FBI officer in charge of the operation, highlighted the importance of binational cooperation in tackling smuggling.The tunnel's discovery underscores ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities that threaten border security, and comes just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who prioritized policies against immigration during his electoral campaign.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Suspect Ryant Jones faces first-degree murder charges in Louisiana.
TORONTO — Toronto police are launching an initiative to address a rise in violent criminal activity in the tow truck industry, saying they believe it is linked to seven out of the 10 shootings the city has seen so far this year.
A Chilean man accused of defrauding Islanders in a so-called "grandparent scam" is facing nearly a dozen more charges in New Brunswick.Luis Luciano David Cortez has been in jail since August on five charges of fraud. Now, he is facing another 10 fraud-related charges that have been transferred from Campbellton and one additional charge from Miramichi, N.B.Provincial court Judge Jeff Lantz confirmed Monday that those charges have been transferred to P.E.I.Cortez's lawyer, Marc-Antoine Rock, appea
"His guys set up a sting to bust some drug suppliers who turned out to be local police setting up their own sting. They figured it out when they tried to bust each other."
HALIFAX — Family members of a 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman killed by her partner say she was an "effortlessly funny" person who could also be lovingly honest and direct.
A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the Bronx that police described as a "random and unprovoked attack." The teen, Caleb Rijos, was walking to school Friday when 29-year-old Waldo Mejia allegedly attacked him, stabbing him in the heart and lungs, the NYPD said. Police announced Saturday that they had arrested and charged Mejia with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
Violent protests have erupted in China after the death of a teenage boy sparked accusations of a cover-up by authorities, videos from the northwestern region of Shaanxi have shown.