Missing mother's body found in Santa Cruz County, partner shot by police

Associated Press

The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas is going to spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that happened a few days after the January statue heist. A judge sentenced Ricky Alderete Friday on three different cases that he said in court stemmed from his addiction to fentanyl. The League 42 youth baseball league plans to unveil a replacement statue of Robinson crafted from the original mold Monday at a park in Wichita, Kansas.