Missing Newlywed Nurse, 32, Found Dead Days After Hawaii Wedding, as Neighbor, 27, Is Charged with Her Murder

Melissa Jubane's neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, was arrested and charged on Sept. 7, according to authorities

Beaverton Police Department/Facebook Melissa Jubane

The search for a missing newlywed in Oregon concluded this week when police recovered her remains and charged her neighbor with murder.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Beaverton Police Department announced in an update on Facebook that Melissa Jubane, a 32-year-old nurse who was reported missing three days earlier, had been found dead. The discovery came just days after her Aug. 24 wedding ceremony in Hawaii, per Fox affiliate KHON 2.

Police initially received a welfare check request around 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 4 for Jubane, who worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. As the department shared, she "had not reported for her morning shift, raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family."

Beaverton Police then said that Jubane was not present at her home, and "her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming." After "unsuccessful" attempts to get in contact with Jubane, and no location information coming from her bank and credit card history, she was listed as a missing person that afternoon.

Bryce Johnathan Schubert, Jubane's 27-year-old neighbor, is now believed to have been "involved in her disappearance" following an extensive investigation.

He was arrested and charged with her murder on Sept. 7, per the Beaverton Police Department. "Melissa Jubane's remains have been recovered," they added.

Beaverton Police Department/Facebook Melissa Jubane

"This is an active investigation. While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation," the Beaverton Police Department wrote on Facebook, extending its "heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa" and condolences to her family and loved ones.

According to KHON 2, Jubane and her husband Bryan Llantero tied the knot on Aug. 24 and celebrated with friends and family a day later. Relatives told the outlet that the couple would often fly back and forth to Kalihi to see one another during their 10-year relationship after first meeting at Mokuleia Beach.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The two got engaged on Oahu in 2023 and celebrated their wedding last month in Waimea Valley, Llantero's mother Imelda told the outlet, adding that the couple returned to the Pacific Northwest on Sept. 1 and spent Labor Day together the following day.

Jubane then stayed at her Oregon apartment as it was close to her work, while Bryan stayed with her family in Bremerton, Washington, per the outlet.

According to KHON 2, Jubane did not return to work on Sept. 4, and her husband last heard from her around 6 a.m. that morning. “There was no Melissa,” Imelda said. “Her bag, wallet, and keys are missing, and her car is still parked in the parking garage.”

Imelda told the outlet that Bryan is devastated and that his siblings and father flew to Oregon when his wife was first reported missing. “I miss her,” Imelda said. “I’m so happy Bryan met her, I told Bryan to always love her. They were happy, very happy.”

Samantha Oregon, a friend of Jubane's, told CBS affiliate KVAL that she was "a very helpful person." She and Jubane's other friend, Vianca Urias, told the outlet they organized search parties on Friday, the day before her remains were found.

"She loved helping people. She had a really big heart," Oregon said. "No matter the situation or what it was, she was always willing to help people."

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support Jubane's family has since raised over $56,000 as of Sunday, Sept. 8.

A booking report on the Washington County Sheriff's website lists Schubert's charge as murder in the second degree. It is unclear if he has obtained legal representation.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.