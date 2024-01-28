Missing newlywed woman found dead under pile of clothes in her SUV, Oklahoma cops say

A missing Oklahoma newlywed has been found dead, her body hidden under clothes in the back of her SUV, according to police.

Cassidy Ritchie, 39, was last seen alive on Jan. 20, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release, adding that Ritchie “may have been the victim of foul play” and has been “involved in prior domestic violence incidents.”

On Jan. 26, police announced they found Ritchie’s vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, abandoned along U.S. Highway 412. The SUV had “extensive off-road debris on it,” and a photo shows damage to the front bumper and hood.

Cassidy Ritchie’s SUV.

Two days after discovering the vehicle, investigators obtained a warrant allowing them to search it, and they found her dead in the back of the SUV, police said in a Jan. 28 news release.

Ritchie’s disappearance and death come less than a month after her Jan. 7 wedding, KJRH reported.

“She was so happy on her wedding day,” her brother, Kyle Ritchie told the station. “I don’t know if she was just too scared, too scared to say anything. (Her husband) just was a whole different person after the marriage.”

Her husband is considered a person of interest in Ritchie’s disappearance, Lt. Brandon Watkins told KOKI.

“He’s obviously someone who could help us but so far we’re not getting the answers we need,” Watkins told the station in a Jan. 26 interview.

The man is currently in police custody due to charges filed in Medina County, Texas, jail records show.

The charges filed in Texas are unrelated to Ritchie’s death investigation, police told KOKI.

