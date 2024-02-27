Missing Nova Scotia woman and 3-year-old boy found dead in body of water: RCMP

SHEET HARBOUR, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia say a 36-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy reported missing have been found dead on a shoreline in the Sheet Harbour area.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay says searchers located the body today of a woman from Ruth Falls, N.S., in a body of water near where she was last seen.

Search teams then found the body of the young boy near the woman's remains, police say.

Police said in a statement early today that 36-year-old Holly Cooper and 3-year-old Lucas Robert Cooper were last seen on foot at around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ruth Falls Road.

RCMP say the deaths are not believed to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing, and they did not confirm the relationship between the woman and child.

Police air services, an underwater recovery team, police dog services, the Canadian Coast Guard and ground search and rescue teams from the surrounding area were involved in the search.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press