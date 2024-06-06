Missing Ottumwa man found dead in Des Moines River
Missing Ottumwa man found dead in Des Moines River
Missing Ottumwa man found dead in Des Moines River
Madeleine McCann went missing from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007
It’s a far cry from the $60 million compound where he used to live.
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
"She was one of the easy ones to love," said Mackenzie Cornell's teacher
Thomas Gibson, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest after a doctor reportedly misinterpreted a scan, a court heard on Tuesday, June 4
Lawyers and judges are scrambling to expedite the case of a Calgary woman who was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID) but is, instead, starving herself to death. The 27-year-old woman, who can only be identified as M.V. because of a publication ban, was set to receive MAID in February but her father, known as W.V., has been fighting in court to prevent that from happening. Earlier this year, W.V. got a temporary injunction, blocking his daughter's MAID access. Although a Court of Kin
Kallie Wright said that not watching her son riding his toy tractor is "a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life"
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
"I told my brother not to contact me again about her unless she was dead or dying."
In her more than 27 years of marriage to Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup likely did not know about the gruesome double life her husband is accused of living, Suffolk County’s top cop says.
Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship
Connor Michael Gill was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old who showed up "unannounced" to the victim's sleepover, police say
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
Princess Beatrice paid a touching visit to Christie's to support Poppy Blackburn, a nine-year-old artist's first exhibition after recovering from leukemia. The royal surprised as she wore Meghan Markle's pleated skirt designed by Misha Nonoo.
King also praised best friend Oprah Winfrey's planning skills, writing, “Turns out she’s a pretty good wedding planner!”
Police say their initial findings is that the tragedy was an accident.
Did cameras finally spot the ocean’s most elusive monster?
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie holiday with their children Wilfred, Romy and Frank in stunning scenery – see rare photos of their kids
Beyond the string of murders and the long elusive hunt for a suspected serial killer is the Hamlet-like tragedy of a troubled family whose legacy may be helping solve what police called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations in the history of Long Island.”