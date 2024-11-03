Two missing raccoons found but two still at large

The first raccoon was found on zoo property [Amazon World]

A second of four raccoons that went missing from a zoo on the Isle of Wight has been captured.

Four 18-month-old female raccoons escaped from their enclosure at Amazon World, near Sandown, prompting a search.

The first was captured within the zoo's grounds shortly before midnight on Friday.

Her sister was found by staff at the top of the zoo's parrot perches on Saturday evening.

The second racoon was found in one of the zoo's parrot perches [Amazon World]

In a post on it's Facebook page, the zoo said it was "ecstatic" that the second of the four escaped raccoons had been caught.

It also confirmed that both captured animals would be put in an enclosure away from the public, alongside their sibling that did not escape.

The two other missing raccoons remain at large - with the search set to continue "throughout the night".

The search had been scaled down during daylight hours - when the raccoons are expected to go to sleep.

Three raccoons are still missing [Amazon World]

Head keeper Rachel Patrick had earlier urged locals to keep an eye out "in sheds and up trees" while speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

"The more eyes the better," she said. "They'll be hiding in any nook and cranny to go to sleep during the day."

The captured raccoons are two of five siblings that arrived at Amazon World three weeks ago. Four of them escaped.

You can follow BBC Hampshire & Isle of Wight on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links