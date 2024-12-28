Missing Split Lake woman last seen in Thompson: RCMP

Genevieve Mayham is described as five-foot-five, and weighing 190 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants. (RCMP - image credit)

RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Split Lake.

Genevieve Mayham, 43, was last seen at a home on Cambridge Street in Thompson on Tuesday, police said in a Saturday news release.

She was reported missing Friday afternoon and RCMP said they are concerned about her wellbeing.

Mayham is described as five-foot-five, and weighing 190 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP Thompson's detachment at 204-677-6909, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.