Missing Split Lake woman last seen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Split Lake.
Genevieve Mayham, 43, was last seen at a home on Cambridge Street in Thompson on Tuesday, police said in a Saturday news release.
She was reported missing Friday afternoon and RCMP said they are concerned about her wellbeing.
Mayham is described as five-foot-five, and weighing 190 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP Thompson's detachment at 204-677-6909, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.