The Missing star’s gripping true crime drama is now available to watch on Netflix

James Nesbitt's true crime drama The Secret is now available to stream on Netflix.

Based on Deric Henderson's true crime book Let This Be Our Secret, the series tells the story of a real-life double murder.

The Secret, which originally aired in 2016, stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Laura Pyper, Glen Wallace and Jason Watkins alongside Nesbitt.

ITV

Related: Karen Gillan's new movie is now available to watch on Prime Video

Dentist Colin Howell (played by Nesbitt) and teacher Hazel Buchanan (played by O'Reilly) begin an affair together, despite the fact they are both married to other people.

Their relationship takes an even darker turn as they conspire to murder their partners, whilst setting up the scene to look like a suicide pact.

The four-part series follows the pair's callous actions across several years, from their initial meeting to the story's eventual conclusion.

The chilling series was nominated at the BAFTAs for Best Drama Mini-series, and Best Drama at The Broadcast Awards. It won the Royal Television Society award for Best Drama, Northern Ireland.

Netflix

Related: Paul Mescal's best movie Aftersun is now available to watch on Netflix

Meanwhile, Nesbitt has another crime drama lined up as he is set to star in the new Netflix thriller Missing You. The actor will play the role of Calligan, alongside EastEnders' Jessica Plummer and Top Boy's Ashley Walters.

Missing You is an adaptation of Harlan Coben's 2014 novel of the same name. It follows Detective Kat Donovan (played by Rosalind Eleazar), whose fiancé Josh disappeared 11 years ago.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again," the synopsis reads. "Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

The Secret is now available to stream on Netflix. Missing You will stream on Netflix.

You Might Also Like