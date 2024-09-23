Missing teen found safe, Altoona police say

Reuters

Michael Montalvo has served 37 years in U.S. federal prison for leading a criminal enterprise that sold tens of millions of dollars' worth of cocaine in California and during that time he has earned a law degree and helped other inmates obtain their freedom through a program called compassionate release. But due to a quirk in the law, the 78-year-old Vietnam War veteran is barred from seeking compassionate release himself. Montalvo is one of more than 7,000 federal inmates asking Biden to use this power to release them from prison before the end of his term.