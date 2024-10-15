Missing teen last seen in Aptos

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Tinfoil Hat Post Has Critics Saying Same Mocking Thing
An image shared by the Donald Trump loyalist was summed up by many with one word.
- PA Media: UK News
Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of her murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik.
- People
Arkansas Father Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man Found in Car with His 14-Year-Old Daughter
Aaron Spencer was arrested on a preliminary murder charge and released on bond but the local sheriff's office says no charges have been filed
- BANG Showbiz
Kanye West ‘told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother’
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
- ABC News
Suspect captured in killing of off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy who attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident
A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
- HuffPost
Understanding Who Is An Enabler In The Sean Combs Case — And Who Is Not
Conspiracy theorists suggest that anyone who’s been in Combs' orbit or to his parties could have sanctioned his alleged offenses. It’s more complex than that.
- CNN
They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
A Michigan man has been charged with felony murder after he and another individual allegedly impersonated utility workers before killing a man and tying up his wife, according to local authorities.
- LA Times
Abcarian: Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation looked bad at the time. It was even worse
The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.
- People
A Neighbor Grew Worried When Iowa Family Didn't Come Out for Morning Chores. They'd Been Murdered with an Axe Overnight
For 112 years, the brutal bludgeoning of eight people in a quaint Iowa town has stumped investigators
- The Independent
Man with assault rifle arrested after reports ‘armed militia’ were hunting hurricane relief workers
Republicans and conservative media figures have been pushing Hurricane Helene misinformation since the storm made landfall
- People
How a Broken Pay Phone May Have Led to the 'Cold Blooded' Rape and Murder of a Former Beauty Queen
Anita Cobby's remains were found two days after she went missing in 1986
- BBC
Five beheaded bodies found next to road in Mexico
The rural area, which is plagued by violence, is largely under the control of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
- PA Media: UK News
Novichok perfume bottle contained enough poison to kill thousands, inquiry told
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon which was left in a discarded bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
California man heads to prison for killing MS Coast transgender woman, wounding sister
“Why didn’t you just walk out?” a judge asked the defendant before his sentencing.
- The Independent
Inside the secretive church that’s become Trump’s biggest female fan group
Members of the Word of Faith Fellowship have attended over 250 rallies in support of the former president — but the church has been accused of engaging in unpaid labor of foreigners, including children, writes Mike Bedigan
- The Canadian Press
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
LONDON (AP) — The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
- The Canadian Press
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
OTTAWA — Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country expelled six diplomats.
- LA Times
Man arrested with guns near Trump rally says he had a pass to be there
Deputies arrested a man with guns, fake IDs and license plates in what a sheriff calls a thwarted assassination plot near a Trump rally in Coachella.
- BBC
Officer 'filled with dread' before Kaba shooting
Chris Kaba was shot in the head by a police marksman after being stopped in south London.
- CNN
Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.