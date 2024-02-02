Missing toddler found in water dies after wandering from front porch, Georgia police say

A toddler died after he wandered from his family’s South Georgia home, police say.

The 19-month-old was in the care of relatives on Thursday, Feb. 1, when he vanished from the family’s front porch, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Family members reported him missing just before noon.

Several agencies aided in the search “due to the age of the child, and the fact that the home was located near woods and deep water,” police said in a news release. Officers also used K-9s, mounted patrol and drones in hopes of finding the lost toddler.

An officer spotted the child in some water at about 1 p.m. and quickly pulled him out, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said foul play isn’t suspected.

Chatham County includes Savannah, about 250 miles southeast of Atlanta.

