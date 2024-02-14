Missing Waukee mastiff Ladybug trapped 14 miles from home, reunited with owners
Missing Waukee mastiff Ladybug trapped 14 miles from home, reunited with owners
Missing Waukee mastiff Ladybug trapped 14 miles from home, reunited with owners
Taylor Swift squad duties > wife duties.
A video of a Vietnamese woman who was slapped in the face by her father after returning home for Tet Nguyen Dan holiday following years of studying abroad has gone viral on social media. The viral video: In the video posted on Instagram last week, the woman appears to walk into her parents’ home with a face mask on as her mother is busy preparing food. Debate in the comments section: The video has since garnered over 8.8 million views and has received mixed reactions over the father’s reaction, sparking a debate over the ethics of his slap.
The "Rolling in the Deep" singer addressed her message to "all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game."
The “Star Wars” legend said one part of the post was particularly pertinent.
"I’m just left with a big old mess,” says distraught owner.
Meidas Touch/YouTibeLara Trump may be her father-in-law’s pick for the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee, but according to Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, it was only after her public flattery of the former president that he began to warm up to his second son Eric’s wife.On Meidas Touch’s Political Beatdown podcast Tuesday, Cohen claimed that Lara Trump was initially not well received by her then-future in-laws.“Donald didn’t even like her for many, many years. He
Powers said her former costar is "94 and still going strong" as she shared a photo from their reunion
Julia Fox attended the LaQuan Smith AW24 show as part of NYFW wearing a black cut-out dress under a faux fur coat for a daring take on the mob wife aesthetic.
Edoardo Mapeli Mozzi's wife Princess Beatrice was a royal Barbie in her bold mini wedding guest dress in 2016 - see photos.
Nikki Haley's husband, who is currently deployed to Africa, replied to the former president's questioning of his whereabouts with a pointed message.
The entertainment icon said the former president's attack on Swift "is what a dictator is like," adding that Trump has "really flipped his lid now."
Prince Harry and King Charles endured an emotional reunion last week following the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. Find out what happened here…
Taylor Swift's "squad" was a hot topic in her "1989" era, but with so many celebrity friends, it can be hard to keep track of where they all are now.
"Trump hates alliances. He hates an obligation where he'd have to live up to something," Ben Hodges, a former US Army commander, said.
UberEats were accused of using a "life-threatening" condition "for humour" in their star-studded ad campaign.
The Ontario government says it intends to scrap the requirement for drivers in the province to re-register their licence plates online each year, with the process being done automatically instead.Premier Doug Ford unexpectedly revealed the impending change at a Tuesday morning news conference ostensibly held to announce legislation that would require any future government to hold a referendum before introducing a provincial carbon tax.Both measures will be included in an omnibus bill set to be i
Trump or any future president would need a two-thirds vote from the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
The family of four celebrated the big win, which makes two in a row for quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs
George and Amal Clooney enjoyed a romantic getaway on the Cote d'Azur this weekend, where they purchased an $18 million property on the Domaine Le Canadel wine estate - see photos
The actress rocked a few sultry looks while in Las Vegas